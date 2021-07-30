HSLC, aHM Results To Be Announced Today

Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations results will be declared today, on July 30.

Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) announced this on last Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a board meeting held on July 28.

Earlier, state education department had directed SEBA to announce the results before July 31.

Last week, SEBA also reported a scam in the HSLC paper evaluation in Kamrup.

It had ordered for re-evaluation of results after the HSLC marking scam was reported in Changsari of Kamrup where the scam was reported.

SEBA Secy. Senapati had informed that the marking work in the other districts has almost been completed and SEBA is ready to declare the results within July 31,