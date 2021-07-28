HSLC/AHM Results To Be Declared On July 30

[bsa_pro_ajax_ad_space id=12]

Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations results will be declared on July 30, Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a board meeting held today.

Earlier, state education department had directed SEBA to announce the results before July 31.

Last week, SEBA had ordered for re-evaluation of results after the HSLC marking scam was reported in Changsari of Kamrup.

The marking work in the other districts has almost been completed and SEBA is ready to declare the results within July 31, SEBA Secy. Senapati had informed.

Moreover, the two persons who were involved in the scam were discharged from their duties.

Also Read: Meghalaya To Set Up Police Outposts Along Border With Assam