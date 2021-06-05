HSLC and HS exams to be held After Covid reduces by 1%: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday said that the HSLC and HS exam will be held after the COVID situation improves in the state.

While addressing the media over HSLC and HS examination confusion, the minister told that if COVID-19 cases reduce by 1%, the examination will be conducted.

Education Minister Pegu said, “The government is taking all the necessary measures but the situation has not come under control yet.”

He further adds, “Canceling examination will not solve the ongoing issue. Rather it will be conducted keeping a view to the future of the student.”

Ranoj Pegu also said that the government is in favor of conducting HSLC and HS exams and discussions regarding the concerned matter is underway on how the exam will be conducted.

“CBSE has cancelled the examination, we will not cancel. HSLC and HS examinations are important for student’s future.”, adds the Education Minister.

Earlier this year, the HSLC and HS examinations were scheduled to begin from May 11, but were postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

