HSLC candidate commits suicide

In a sensational incident, a candidate of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The incident took place in Boko area under the Kamrup district on Friday night.

According to reports, the student was a resident of Chukuniapara. He was under depression over his HSLC examinations. The student left behind three suicide notes written in Bodo language for his relatives.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post mortem. The police are currently investigating the incident.