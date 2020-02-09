HSLC examination from tomorrow

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examination will begin tomorrow (February 10). Conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), the examinations will conclude on February 29.

This year around 3,58,739 students are appearing for the HSLC examination, while 9,707 candidates are appearing for the AHM examination in 860 different centres across the State.

It may be mentioned here that from this year onwards, any student found engaging in malpractice during examinations will be expelled for three years. On the other hand, students and invigilators will not be allowed to carry a mobile phone or any electronic gadgets inside the halls. Also, the sealed question papers would be opened only in the examination hall by the invigilators in front of the candidates.