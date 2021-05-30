HSLC, HS Exams To Be Held With Reduced Subjects: Assam Edu Minister

Refuting rumors of HS and HSLC exams being cancelled, Assam education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu stated that the exams will be held with reduced subjects.

However, it was not clear which subjects will be taken in consideration.

The minister said he consulted with various entities including students’ organisations, teachers’ organisation as well as parents before deciding on the matter.

He also said that students will be informed 15 days prior to the commencement of the exams.

Talking to reporters, Pegu said, “After a few days, we will announce about the exams in select subjects. The exams will definitely be held.”

Further, he said there will be no change in the format of the question papers.

Earlier this month, the HS first year exams were cancelled and students were promoted to second year.

The decision was taken due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

