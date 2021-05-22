HSLC, Madrassa Exams To Be Held After COVID Situation Gets Normal

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa Examinations 2021 will be held as soon as the COVID situation in the state gets normal.

This was decided after a meeting between the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today (Saturday) in Guwahati.

The HSLC and AHM exams were postponed due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

During the meeting today, both SEBA and AASU decided that the exams will be conducted after the COVID situation gets normal in the state.

The meeting, which was held at SEBA office, was attended by AASU adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Sankar Jyoti Barua.

The announcement regarding the decision was informed by AASU president Dipankar Kumar Nath.

“The AASU has requested the SEBA authority that it should inform the students regarding the conduct of the examination as soon as the Covid situation in the state becomes normal,” said Nath.

“As soon as the Covid19 situation turns normal, the SEBA will prepare a schedule of the examination and will let the students know about the papers that the students would have to write,” he added.

As per sources, another meeting will be held after five days to discuss the issue of examinations.