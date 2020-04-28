HSLC results after lockdown

Amid the ongoing lockdown across the country, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all prepared to declare HSLC results. According to the SEBA officials, it has already evaluated all the scripts of the HSLC examinations.

As per SEBA chairman Ramesh Jain, the results will be declared once the lockdown is lifted. However, the declaration of results will completely depend upon the duration of the lockdown.

Jain said that the HSLC results will be declared within May or in the first week of June. It may be mentioned here that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has already promoted HS first-year students to HS second year without examinations.