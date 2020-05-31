HSLC Results To be declared on June 6

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2020 results will be declared on June 6. This was informed by Assam Education Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Minister Sarma said that the state government has decided to reopen Assam’s educational institutions in Covid-19 induced ‘Unlock 1.0’.

“At first we should open for class 10 and 12 and then move on to Classes 9 and 11 etc. All decisions will be taken by the government of India and the state government will act accordingly,” Sarma said.