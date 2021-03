A huge amount of explosives were recovered by police in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district. Two persons were arrested in connection to it.

Meghalaya police launched a joint operation based on a tip-off and recovered five gelatin sticks, ten detonators and some fuse wires.

The explosives were reportedly brought to cause an explosion on the NH toll gate located at 7th mile in the district.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.