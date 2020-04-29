Huge asteroid flies past Earth at super speed

A huge Asteroid called “52768 (1998 OR2)” approached our planet early Wednesday in a relatively close fly-by that posed no threat to life on Earth. This is the closest approach to earth passing a distance of 0.42 AU i.e. 62,90,364 km.

That’s roughly 16 times the distance between our planet and the moon. According to reports, this is the closest for this asteroid can get to earth in the next 59 years.

A resident of Uzanbazar area in Guwahati, Ranjeev Lal Barua, captured the “potentially hazardous asteroid” though his camera on Wednesday evening.

The two-kilometre-wide asteroid would have been big enough to do some serious damage, particularly if it hit Earth at its estimated speed of 30,578 kilometres (19,000 miles) per hour, or roughly 25 times the speed of sound.