Huge Asteroid To pass by Earth Today

A huge Asteroid called “52768 (1998 OR2)” will pass through the earth on Wednesday at 3:26 pm. This will have the closest approach to earth passing a distance of 0.42 AU i.e. 62,90,364 km.

This is the closest for this asteroid can get to earth in the next 59 years, as reported by news agency UNI.

The Director of Planetary Society of India (PSI), N Sri Raghunandan Kumar said that the size of this asteroid is estimated to be 1.8 km-4.1 km and it’s moving at a speed of 8.7 km/sec.

This asteroid was discovered on July 24, 1998, by Haleakala High Altitude Observatory, Hawaii, and is categorized as NEO (Near-Earth Object and PHA (Potentially Hazardous Asteroid).

Kumar further stated that according to the scientists of NASA, there is no chance for this space rock hitting the earth.

He said that it also becomes an object for fear-mongering by some doomsayers.

This asteroid presently revolves around Sun once every 1344 days i.e. 3.68 years.

The next time this asteroid will have the closest approach to Earth will be on May 18, 2031, at 0.12 AU (i.e. 1.9 crore Km).