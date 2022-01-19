Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition, IED Recovered In Manipur

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by Assam Rifles and Manipur police jointly in Manipur.

As per reports, the recovery was made in Chinglangmei in Churachandpur district.

Acting on specific inputs, the troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police conducted a search operation in Chinglangmei village and seized one 7.62 mm SLR rifle, one 7.62 mm M-16 rifle, one 7.62 mm Modified rifle, one Handheld ICOM radio set with charger, two 7.62 mm SLR magazines, one Chinese hand grenade, and 15 live rounds of various calibres.

The cache was then handed over to Kumbi Police Station for legal proceedings.

In another incident, a major terror attack was averted by Assam Rifles and Manipur police after they retrieved an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Kuljang village in Chandel district.

The bomb disposal squad later defused the IED.