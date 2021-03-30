Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Kokrajhar

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kokrajhar’s Gossaigaon area on Monday.

As per a report, the cache, which was dug out from concealment, includes three AK-56 rifles, three magazines and 157 rounds of bullets.

Along with the weapons, other materials were also recovered – eight blankets, one rice bag (100kgs), one packet dal, three oil bottles, salt packets, match boxes, medicines, few onions and tarpoline sheets.

“During a search operation, we have seized three AK 56 rifles, magazines of three AK 56 and 157 rounds of bullets. Probe on,” said Police.

Notably, these arms and ammunition were recovered just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kokrajhar on April 1.

“Prime Minister is to visit Kokrajhar on April 1. Due to this, strict security arrangements have been made in the district. The group could have planned to do something big in the jungle. The exact plan is not known. Today, at 6:00 pm, the police team has conducted a search and recovered three AK 56, three AK 56 magazines and 157 rounds of bullets.” said L R Bishnoi, Additional director general of police Assam and Inspector General of Police BTAD.

Later, the entire area was cordoned off and searched thoroughly. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.