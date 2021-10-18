Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Manipur

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Manipur’s Imphal East district on Monday.

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted a raid at Ando area of the district, following which the recovery was made.

The raid was conducted under the direction of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

“After getting reports of frequent gun firing at night around Andro area, I have instructed the district police to take up necessary action. Today, a combined team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles conducted a search operation at Andro and neighbouring area,” CM Biren Singh said.

He further informed that 1 improvised AK Rifle with magazine, 2 nos. of 9 mm pistol, 2 nos. of wireless set, 15 nos. of AK rifle ammunitions, 21 nos. of 9 mm ammunitions, 18 nos. of detonators, and 15 nos. of empty cases of assorted ammunitions were recovered during the operation.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the recovery.