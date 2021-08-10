Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Manipur

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

The seized arms and ammunition was recovered from a house in the border town of Moreh under Tengoupal district. The operation was conducted based on specific inputs.

The cache include two AK 47 rifles, two M-16 rifles, three 9 mm pistols, one Chinese made hand grenade, nine magazines of AK-56 and M-16, four magazines of 9 mm pistol, 361 live rounds of 7.62 mm, 31 live rounds of 5.6 mm, 23 live rounds of 9 mm, four live rounds of .38 mm, seven live rounds of small calibre and one 8X binocular.

They were handed over to the Moreh police station for further legal action.

No arrests have been made so far.