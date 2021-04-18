Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Chirang

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Police arrested one person in connection to the recovery of over seven kilogrammes of explosives, two handmade guns, two cookers, and 106 iron balls near a jungle in Chirang.

“The arms and ammunition were meant for cadres of newly formed militant outfit namely the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) by some suspected persons,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), L R Bishnoi was quoted saying in an ANI report.

“They wanted to target security forces or Very Important Persons (VIPs),” Bishnoi said.

“It is evident that cadres of active extremist group NLFB are attempting to carry out subversive activities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area in general and Chirang in particular,” read a statement by the police.

“It can also be apprehended that same might have been used by the NLFB cadres to create fear-psychosis among the common public by targeting security forces/VIPs etc. and it will pose a threat for maintaining law and order and life and property of the common public,” added the statement.

