NationalTop Stories

Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Manipur, 3 Held Including UNLF Member

By Pratidin Bureau
A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by Manipur police on Sunday.

Three people, including a member of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF), were detained in connection to it.

The seized cache includes 13 AK-56 rifles, an AK-81 and an AK-86 rifle, two M-16 series assault rifles, an RPG launcher with a live shell, 200 rounds of 7.62 live ammo, and 10 rounds of 5.5 live ammunition.

Related News

“Govt Ready To Debate, Answer All Questions In…

Assam Rifles Foils Cross Border Drug Trafficking Bid In…

Guwahati: Drug Addict Youth Kills Elder Brother

Black Rice Production Begins In Assam

As per reports, the cache was recovered from beneath a cowshed during a search operation at Huikap Awang Leikai. The weapons reportedly belonged to the apprehended UNLF member Prafullo Singh (43).

The two other accused were identified as Laitonjam Kumar Singh (47) and Wahengbam Tompok (49).

 “We gathered reliable information from UNLF members concerning weapons hidden in Huikap Awang Leikai. The district police team, commanded by an additional SP under Thoubal SP Jogeschandra Haobijam supervision, hurried to the scene and began a huge search operation, which resulted in the recovery of weapons”, said an official.

You might also like
Assam

What was the reason behind Kopili tragedy?

Top Stories

Security Beefed Up At Delhi Airport

Sports

Seven Indian Shooters Book Olympics Berth

Assam

Assam Logs 269 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 290 Discharged

Assam

Case Filed Against Mizoram Police & Civilian Miscreants: Assam Police

Sports

Women’s Hockey World Cup : India to face Italy in must-win play-off match