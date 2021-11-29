Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Manipur, 3 Held Including UNLF Member

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by Manipur police on Sunday.

Three people, including a member of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF), were detained in connection to it.

The seized cache includes 13 AK-56 rifles, an AK-81 and an AK-86 rifle, two M-16 series assault rifles, an RPG launcher with a live shell, 200 rounds of 7.62 live ammo, and 10 rounds of 5.5 live ammunition.

As per reports, the cache was recovered from beneath a cowshed during a search operation at Huikap Awang Leikai. The weapons reportedly belonged to the apprehended UNLF member Prafullo Singh (43).

The two other accused were identified as Laitonjam Kumar Singh (47) and Wahengbam Tompok (49).

“We gathered reliable information from UNLF members concerning weapons hidden in Huikap Awang Leikai. The district police team, commanded by an additional SP under Thoubal SP Jogeschandra Haobijam supervision, hurried to the scene and began a huge search operation, which resulted in the recovery of weapons”, said an official.