Huge Cache Of Explosives Seized In Mizoram, 2 Nabbed

By Pratidin Bureau

A huge cache of explosives was recovered by troopers of Assam Rifles from a village along the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

Two persons have been apprehended in connection to it.

As per reports, the explosives were recovered during an operation based on specific intelligence inputs received by Assam Rifles.

The cache includes 63 sacks of explosive substance, 37 packets of detonators, six cartons of special detonators and four boxes of safety fuse.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to Mizoram’s Dungtlang Police Station and an FIR has been lodged against them.

Also Read: Meth Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized In Karbi Anglong, 3 Held
