Huge Cache of Narcotics Recovered in Changsari

Acting on a tip off about huge cache of narcotic substance, a team of Crime Branch personnel & ACP JKBR chased a suspected truck, and with the assistance of Changsari PS staff, detained it in Madanpur Toll gate.

A huge amount of psychotropic tablets was recovered from the possession of Md.Shahrukh Khan(20) and Md. Thoiba (18), both from Thobal District of Manipur. They were carrying the consignment from Manipur to Rangia in a truck concealed in a chamber created for the purpose behind driver’s seat.

A total of 1000 packets, each packet containing 200 tablets, were seized.