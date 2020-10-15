Huge Consignment Of IMFL Seized In Sonapur, 2 Arrested

The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) on Wednesday night seized a huge consignment of foreign liquor or Indian-Made-Foreign-Liquor (IMFL) at Tetelia area of Sonapur, close to NH37.

According to sources, the EIB officials, who acted on a tip-off, arrested two people while they were heading from Himalayan Distillery Pvt Limited (factory) to M/S Borgohain Enterprises Bonded Warehouse Pvt Ltd in Mariani under Jorhat District.

The apprehended individuals were identified as one Ranjan Daimary and Habibul Haque.

EIB officials say two more people were reportedly absconding and search operation has been launched at their respective residences in 12mile of Guwahati.

Presently the excise department provides online challans carrying bar codes in it, however, the apprehended individuals presented invalid challans to the EIB officials which have been discontinued by the department way back in 2016.

Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya meanwhile directed the Excise Department for an inquiry into the matter and urged the concerned authority to take strict action against the factory officer in-charge and Kamrup Metro Enforcement in-charge in this regard.

It may be mentioned that the department seized illegal liquor from a nearby compound of Himalayan Distillery Pvt Limited (factory) six months ago, for which a case was registered against two persons who were involved in the crime.

In another instance, an illegal bottling plant was detected at 14th mile of Guwahati and recovered 918 cases of illegal foreign liquor, approximately 4000 litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and machinaries used for bottling.