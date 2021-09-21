Darrang: Huge Eviction Drive At Dholpur, 4,500 Bigha Land Freed

A huge eviction drive was conducted by Siphajhar district administration at No. 1 and No 3 Dholpur area to free lands from illegal encroachers.

The drive was conducted with a huge contingent of armed security personnel on Monday.

As per reports, excavators were pressed into service to free around 4,500 bighar of government land encroached by around 8,000 families.

During the drive, there was no resistance from the families and were seen shifting their belongings instead.

The government is reportedly planning to use this land for agricultural farming with an aim to build a self-reliant Assam.

“The area was divided into six zones for eviction but since a few people have appealed in the Supreme Court and the drives could not be carried out in all places. Already 500 youths have started work in the Gorukhuti area. Gorukhuti project will be kick-started very soon. As many as 30 tractors have started ploughing work,” BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia said.

He also informed that few sections of the people had vacated the place and shifted to a government facilitated zone but many of them did not, even after administration’s notice.