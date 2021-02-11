Huge Motivation For Me: Hima Das On Being Appointed DSP

Indian sprinter Hima Das on Thursday thanked Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for her appointment in the State police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police saying it will motivate her.

In a tweet this morning, Das said, “I thank our Hon’ble Chief Minister @sarbanandsonwal sir @himantabiswa sir for my appointment as Deputy SP with @assampolice. The decision is a huge motivation for me. I look forward to be of service to my state and my nation. Jai Hind!”

The key decision for the appointment of the 21-year-old Arjuna Award winner was taken on Wednesday evening during the Assam Cabinet meeting.

“Well done! Assam Cabinet, headed by CM @sarbanandsonwal Ji has decided to offer the post of DSP in Assam Police to sprinter queen @HimaDas8!,” Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rijiju tweeted, and added, “Many people are asking, what about Hima’s sports career? She is training for Olympic qualification at NIS Patiala & will keep running for India”.

“Our elite Athletes are employed in various jobs yet continue to play. Even after retirement, they”ll be engaged in promoting sports”.

The current Additional Director General of Assam Police Harmeet Singh also tweeted, “Welcome aboard

@HimaDas8, we are delighted to have you on our team. Together, with our fighting spirit and your super sprints, we’ll give the criminals a run for their money”.