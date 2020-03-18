Huge quantities of arms and explosives seized in Kokrajhar

Ahead of the upcoming BTC Election 2020, huge amounts of the cache of arms and ammunitions had recovered from Ultapani Reserve Forest under the Bishmuri Police post in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday night.

A police official said that based on a specific information a joint operation was launched by Kokrajhar Police and 12 Sikh LI Army in the general area of Leopani Nala and Ultapani Nala along with Indo-Bhutan border in Ultapani Reserve Forest and recovered the huge cache of arms and ammunition kept concealed under the ground near a tree at FireLine.

The recovery includes 2 nos of AK-56, 1 Grenade Launcher, one .22 Rifle, 11 Rifles, one .22 Pistol, 2 nos of 7.65 mm Pistol, one 9 mm Pistol, 3 nos of Pistol, 11 nos AK-56 magazines, 341 rounds of ammunition of, 18 Grenades, detonators, Satellite Phone, etc.