Huge Quantity Of Heroin Seized in Kokrajhar, 2 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
heroin

A huge quantity of heroin has been seized in Kokrajhar on Monday.

As per reports, a Bolero vehicle was intercepted at a checkpost over NH 36 and recovered 412 grams of heroin stuffed in 30 soap cases concealed inside the tail light of the vehicle.

The vehicle was intercepted based on specific inputs.

Two persons were arrested in connection to it. They were identified as Amzad Ali (37) and Syed Anish Khan (38), both hailing from Manipur.

The drugs were seized under the physical supervision of John Das, SDPO Bokajan, assisted by SI (UB) Charan Mohan Chetia and SI (UB) Hirak Jyoti Das.

