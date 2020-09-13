Huge Sandstorm Engulfs Turkish Capital

The Turkish capital of Ankara was hit by a huge sandstorm on Saturday injuring atleast six people.

The mayor’s office shared a video on twitter where a large dust cloud engulfed the city.

Polatlı ilçemizde meydana gelen kum fırtınası nedeniyle ilçe halkımıza geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyorum.



Ekiplerimiz tüm birimleriyle teyakkuzda olup kent genelinde nöbetini sürdürmektedir.



Başkent 153 hattımızdan günün her saati bize ulaşabilirsiniz. pic.twitter.com/2V1Lle7Zd1 — Mansur Yavaş (@mansuryavas06) September 12, 2020

“Six citizens were lightly wounded by objects in the air after strong winds in Polatli and surrounding districts according to initial information,” said Ankara governor Vasip Sahin on twitter.

Turkish General Directorate of Meteorology tweeted informing that the sandstorms and rains would continue until 1600hrs GMT in the capital.

The directorate later issued a warning of strong winds and sandstorms for the neighbouring province of Kirikkale in central Turkey.