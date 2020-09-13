Top StoriesWorld

Huge Sandstorm Engulfs Turkish Capital

By Pratidin Bureau
119

The Turkish capital of Ankara was hit by a huge sandstorm on Saturday injuring atleast six people.

The mayor’s office shared a video on twitter where a large dust cloud engulfed the city.

Related News

Delhi: Man Shot Dead By Bikers

Naomi Osaka Wins US Open 2020 Women’s Singles Title

“No Nepotism In Personal Interviews Anymore”…

Former CPI (M) Leader Succumbs To Covid-19

“Six citizens were lightly wounded by objects in the air after strong winds in Polatli and surrounding districts according to initial information,” said Ankara governor Vasip Sahin on twitter.

Turkish General Directorate of Meteorology tweeted informing that the sandstorms and rains would continue until 1600hrs GMT in the capital.

The directorate later issued a warning of strong winds and sandstorms for the neighbouring province of Kirikkale in central Turkey.

You might also like
Sports

Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Test Series Against New Zealand

Technology

Robots go to war in British army’s exercise

National

Kerala Plane Crash: 8 Passengers Critical

Top Stories

Assam pays respect to Vajpayee, closes down

Regional

CM Sonowal chairs meeting with intellectuals

National

Omar Abdullah Hits Back At BJP’s Gautam Gambhir

Comments
Loading...