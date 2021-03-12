Top StoriesRegional

Huge Sum Of Money Recovered In Guwahati, 2 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Police on Friday recovered a huge sum of money in two separate operations.

Acting on specific inputs, a total of Rs 12 lakh and 64 thousand were recovered in the operations conducted in the city.

Out of the whole, nine lakh was seized from one Chanchal Chauhan and the rest three lakh 64 thousand was seized from one Tirtha Pratim Das hailing from Shantipur in the city.

Both the accused were not able to state the source of the money. They have now been handed over to the Flying Squad along with the recovered cash.

Investigation is underway.

