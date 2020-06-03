Humanity¿ Preg. Elephant fed pineapple laden with crackers…

A 15-year-old pregnant elephant tried to eat a fruit, believed to be a pineapple, likely stuffed with explosives. While the one-month pregnant elephant died on May 27, it isn’t clear when or where the explosive-laden fruit exploded in her mouth that broke her jaw.

The sheer inhuman act has angered people. Many took to social media to express their resentment over the act and demanded action against the culprits. People also came up with posters and sketches.

“Based on the nature of its wound, we are assuming that it died due to explosives. We are suspecting that the elephant fell prey to the explosive snare used to fend off wild boars,” KK Sunil Kumar, Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

Using snares to trap, wound or kill an animal is a cruel practice, and even an attempt to do so is punishable under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Wild elephants are a protected species under Schedule 1 of Act.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told that the injuries did show that the elephant was injured due to an explosive.

“This much we can say for sure now. Who was behind it and what happened, we are investigating,” he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ensured strict against the culprits who killed a pregnant elephant in Malappuram. “Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for killing the pregnant elephant. Forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book,” the chief minister said.