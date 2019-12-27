Hundreds Gather at Jama Masjid for Anti-CAA protest

Hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday braving the cold weather to protest against the amended citizenship law.

Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal were among those who joined the demonstrations.

Hitting out at the central government, Lamba said, “Unemployment is the real issue in the country, but you (referring to Prime Minister) are trying to put people in a queue for NRC, as it was done during demonetization.”

She said that it is very essential to raise the voice of democracy for the country and for the Constitution. A central government cannot become dictatorial and impose its agenda on people, she said.

The protestors, many of whom gathered after offering Friday prayers at the mosque, raised slogans against the new legislation and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protestors, who were carrying placards that read ‘Save the Constitution, don’t divide India’ appealed to the people to remain non-violent.

The former MLA further stated that those who create violence do not belong to them. This is a movement and it will go on. If someone disturbs the peace, that person doesn’t belong to us and that is to distract our movement, she said.