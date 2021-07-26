Hundreds Of Rare Species Butterflies Starts Breeding In Dehing Patkai

In the habitats of Assam, about 962 species of butterflies has been identified and more than 420 butterflies are found in the Joypur Rainforest of the newly announced Dehing Patkai National Park.

Recently, the National Park has got several species of butterflies that has recently brood during the covid-19 pandemic.

According to a worker of the Jaipur Rainforest, the rare species Kohinoor in India is one of those species which is found only in the Joypur Rainforest of Dehing Patkai National Park in Assam.

The forest worker also said that many scholars and researchers from all over the world previously came to the forest for studying about the different species of butterflies found in the National Park.

Amongst some of the rare species of butterflies that are found in the Joypur Rainforest of Dehing Patkai National Park, Kohinoor is the main attraction.

Many tourists also used to come to the Joypur Rainforest to see the beautiful butterflies that are found in the forest.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no tourists have paid any visit to the park.

Forest authority has also said that Butterfly expert from Assam, Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi has come to the Joypur Forest for studying about butterflies earlier.

The importance of butterflies as a sensitive measure of environmental balance and variation is immense.

