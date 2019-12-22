Hunger strike by Akhil’s mother enters Day 3

The hunger strike by Priyada Gogoi, who is the aged mother of Akhil Gogoi, entered its third day on Sunday. Despite the deteriorating health conditions, she is continuing her hunger strike demanding the unconditional release of KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi. She also demanded the government to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Priyada Gogoi began her hunger strike at her own residence at Selenghat in Mariani on Friday morning. Several local organisations also have visited her and promised help.

Meanwhile, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi also joined her hunger strike on Saturday. The MLA termed the arrest of Akhil Gogoi as a conspiracy by the BJP government.

It may be mentioned here that Akhil Gogoi has been taken into 10 days of custody by the NIA. The NIA alleged that Gogoi merged KMSS with Revolutionary Communist Centre (RCC) in 2009. RCC later merged with CPI (Maoist), it further alleged.