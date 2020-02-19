Hunger strike by Assam University students called off

The indefinite hunger strike by students of Assam University in Silchar was called off on Wednesday. The strike was called off after 10-day with the intervention of Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy.

According to reports, the university authorities have partially accepted the demands of the protesting students. Following this, the MP gave them juice and the ongoing hunger strike was called off by the leaders and protesters.

It may be mentioned here that the students under the aegis of the Assam University Students’ Union were on a hunger strike since February 10 with a host of demands, including withdrawal of rustication order of Milan Das, withdrawal of FIR against him and assurance of no action against the agitating students. The functioning of the varsity had come to a standstill, with the students sitting in front of the main gate and not allowing anyone to enter the campus, including the Vice-Chancellor and office staff.