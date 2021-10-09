Hyderabad: 2 Washed Away, Flights Cancelled After Heavy Rains Lash City

Two persons washed away in the drainages as heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunder lashed almost all areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Friday evening.

Eight flights have been delayed due to rainfall and thunderstorm.

According to a report, following are the flights that got cancelled: i5 1428 (BBI-HYD) – diverted to BLR, 6E 697 (COK-HYD), 6E 631 (BBI-HYD), UK 879 (DEL-HYD), 6E 501 diverted to Vijayawada, 9i 517 (BLR-HYD), AI 619 (BOM-HYD) – diverted to BLR, and 6E 884 (TIR-HYD) diverted to MAA.

Roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water after the spell. Drains in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains.

IMD has earlier warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, “Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them,” as quoted by news agency ANI.

Last week, the Indian Meteorological Department said that under the influence of Cyclone Gulab in Telangana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places. Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places.

