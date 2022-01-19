Hyderabad Gears Up To Host Formula E, Joins Elite Club Of Cities Worldwide

Hyderabad is all set to join an elite club of cities around the world and become the first city in India to host Formula E World Championship, a race for electric cars.

Due to the initiative from state industries and IT minister K T Rama Rao, Hyderabad will join New York, London, Berlin, Rome, and Seoul, which have already hosted the event. Formula E is conducted by the Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environment-friendly cars.

In this regard, a tripartite agreement was signed on January 17 by the state government, Formula E Association and Greenko, a leading alternative energy provider. As per the agreement, Hyderabad will be a “candidate to host city for Formula E race on yearly basis”.

Notably, Anand Mahindra, whose team already participates in the race, reportedly took the initiative to bring India into the Formula E circuit. He had suggested metro cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Hyderabad was chosen based on extensive scouting and field visits from Formula E representatives from the suggested alternatives and was given the approval in principle.

It is noteworthy that Formula E would also not require any separate track unlike F1 and the racing would take place on the existing city roads.

The Formula E team reportedly visited the Hussainsagar circuit of Tank Bund and Necklace road, the circular road around KBR Park in the Jubilee Hills, and the financial district road in Gachibowli.

It will fall on the state government to improve infrastructure along the routes selected for the racing event. The roads have to be widened wherever suggested by the officials and building stands would be added for spectators along the track apart from providing other logistics, reports added.

Notably, Formula E, which had started in 2014, is currently into its eighth season. It will start this month in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and the circuit will cover cities like Mexico, Rome, Vancouver, New York, and London.

