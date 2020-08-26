Hyderabad Youth Bags Gold At Mind Sports Olympiad

Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda, a 20 year old math prodigy from Hyderabad holding the fastest human calculator in the world record has won the gold medal at the Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) in London.

MSO is an international event with over 60 different board game competitions and unique events such as Memory, Mental Calculations and Creative Thinking.

Jonnalagadda who is pursuing Mathematics (Hons.) at St. Stephens College in Delhi, beat 29 competitors up to 57 years of age from 13 countries to emerge as the winner in the Mental Calculation World Championship 2020 at London on August 15.

“I hold 4 world records and 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world. My brain calculates quicker than the speed of a calculator. Breaking these records, once held by Math maestros like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi, is a matter of national pride. I have done my bit to place India on the global level of mathematics,” Jonnalagadda told to news agency ANI.

He also said the Olympic Gold medal win in Mental Math and Mind Sports should be recognized by the central government.

Jonnalagadda is currently running a start up called Exploring Infinities, which is a math education partner of T-SAT, the education channel of the Telangana government.