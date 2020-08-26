Top StoriesNational

Hyderabad Youth Bags Gold At Mind Sports Olympiad

By Pratidin Bureau
21

Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda, a 20 year old math prodigy from Hyderabad holding the fastest human calculator in the world record has won the gold medal at the Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) in London.

MSO is an international event with over 60 different board game competitions and unique events such as Memory, Mental Calculations and Creative Thinking.

Jonnalagadda who is pursuing Mathematics (Hons.) at St. Stephens College in Delhi, beat 29 competitors up to 57 years of age from 13 countries to emerge as the winner in the Mental Calculation World Championship 2020 at London on August 15.

Related News

RAT Must for ALA Staff before Session Starts on Aug 31

“Govt Needs To Spend More, Not Lend More”: Rahul Gandhi

Haryana Agriculture Minister Tests COVID-19+

Kaziranga: Deer Killed In Road Accident

“I hold 4 world records and 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world. My brain calculates quicker than the speed of a calculator. Breaking these records, once held by Math maestros like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi, is a matter of national pride. I have done my bit to place India on the global level of mathematics,” Jonnalagadda told to news agency ANI.

He also said the Olympic Gold medal win in Mental Math and Mind Sports should be recognized by the central government.

Jonnalagadda is currently running a start up called Exploring Infinities, which is a math education partner of T-SAT, the education channel of the Telangana government.

You might also like
Regional

75-Year-Old Murders Wife In Behali

Regional

Actor Nipon Goswami Hospitalized

Regional

Indo-Bangla border reels underwater

Entertainment

Some interesting facts related to Bihu

Top Stories

Covid-19: PM Modi to interact with CMs on 16-17 June

National

CAA: Educational Institutions In Delhi To Remain Closed Today

Comments
Loading...