Hydropower Project On Subansiri Restarts

NHPC Ltd announced on Saturday that the PSU giant will commission the 2,000 MW Subansiri hydropower project by March 2020.

The project was stalled for the last eight years starting from December 2011 to October 2019 due at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Subansiri River.

A PTI report mentioned that according to a company estimate in January 2020, the cost of the mega project, had escalated to around Rs 20,000 crore, and whereas, the initial project cost was Rs 6,285 crore.

The then central government had allocated a total of Rs 11,000 crore as of December 2010 for the construction of the dam.

Union power ministry’s secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Naresh Kumar and the company’s chairman and managing director A K Singh visited the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric project sites on Friday and inaugurated the restart of the power-house works, NHPC said in a statement.