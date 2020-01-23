Hyundai Aura Launched, Starts at 5.79 Lakh

Hyundai India has finally launched the Aura sedan at a price range starting from Rs 5.79 in the country.

Being based on the recently launched Grand i10 Nios, it comes with a total of 14 first-in-segment features while being the only one in its segment to have a BS 6 certified diesel engine in the Indian market.

Hyundai Aura has been introduced in five grades: E, S, SX, SX(+) & SX(O).

Hyundai Aura flaunts projector headlamps with twin boomerang daytime running lamps (DRLs) while riding on 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The rear end boasts of Z-shaped LED tail-lamp cluster as standard. It debuts several segment-first features such as Wireless charger, Driver rear view monitor, Eco coating, iBlue audio remote smartphone app, Arkamys 4 different mode sound, and USB charger to name a few. There is a 20.25cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 13.46cm digital multi-information display (MID) and rear power outlet and AC vents as well with the sedan.

Mechanically, Hyundai Aura is offered with three BS 6 compliant engines. The 1.2L MPI Kappa engine delivers top power of 82bhp at 6000rpm and peak torque of 114Nm at 4000rpm while mated to a 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT transmissions.

The diesel variants draw power from the 1.2L ECOTORQ engine which generates 74bhp at 4000rpm and 190Nm between 1750-2250rpm while available with a 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT gearbox options.

Hyundai has also debuted the 1.0L turbocharged GDI petrol engine with the Aura and it belts out 100bhp at 6000rpm and 172Nm between 1500-4000rpm. It is only on offer with a 5-speed manual gearbox.