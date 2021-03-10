I am Free Now: Shiladitya Dev On Being Ousted From BJP

Sitting Hojai Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shiladitya Dev who was denied a ticket in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections said finally he has been kicked out from the party and he is a free man now and will contest the elections as an independent candidate.

The BJP on Tuesday announced a list of three candidates for the second phase of the Assam Assembly elections. The party instead named Ramakrishna Ghosh as the candidate for Hojai constituency.

“Finally I have been kicked out from BJP,” Dev posted on his Facebook page.

Addressing the media on Wednesday evening, Dev said, “Once I tender my resignation, I will become a free man. From tomorrow, I will start a new journey.”

He also alleged that BJP has turned out to become a “commercial party”.