I Don’t Have Audacity To Declare Myself As The Most Honest Person In Assam Politics: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Assembly Meeting

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said, “I don’t have the audacity to say that I am the most honest politician in Assam politics.”

The situation in Assam Assembly has once again heated up on Wednesday, August 11 in the afternoon after this statement by the CM.

The heated situation was created after a war of statements started between MLA Sivasagar Akhil Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Assembly Meeting.

This statement by the Chief Minister fired up the Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi after which he immediately reacted in the Assembly meeting.

Akhil said, “You are not capable to say as you have a record of a lot of wrong doings.”

This reaction by Akhil Gogoi on the Assembly meeting further heated the other members present inside the house on Wednesday.

All the BJP MLA’s further created a noisy and chaotic situation after Akhil Gogoi’s reaction.

Earlier, the Assam Assembly also had been adjourned many times after the MLA’s created chaotic and noisy situation inside the house.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary had also suspended two MLA’s from the house for their bad behaviour.

