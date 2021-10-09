‘I don’t Want Miya Votes’, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that BJP don’t want Miya votes. “I don’t want Miya votes, we live in harmony,” said CM Sarma while speaking at the 19th edition of the India Today Conclave, 2021 adding that they are involved in many activities to distort Assamese culture and the Assamese language.

The chief minister said many people in the state believe immigrant Muslims are the root cause because of the loss of identity, culture and land of the state. He said that there was no community-based politics in Assam.

He further stated that encroachment was taking place because immigrant Muslims were producing in large numbers. “Many Assamese people think this way. This process started before Independence. I am carrying this burden of history with me,” the chief minister added.

“There is no hate narrative in Assam. We evicted them because there is land of 77,000 acres. 1,000 families cannot occupy this land. Our policy is that one family cannot occupy land more than 2 acres. We have to give land to many people. We have to evict people if they encroach upon land. Eviction is a continuous process. Local Assamese people are also being evicted. No communalisation on this,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Speaking on the Assam government’s drive against drugs, Himanta Biswa Sarma said per day recovery of narcotics was around Rs 2 crore. In his first 100 days as chief minister, the government has arrested 2,000 smugglers and 500 land brokers, as stated in a report of India Today.

“We are going heavily against drug peddlers. We burnt rhino horns to bust the myth that they do not have medicinal value. We have digitised land records and signed a peace accord with tribal people. Assam is on the road of development. In the next five years, Assam will be one of the top states in India,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after a video of her sweeping the floor of a guest house in Sitapur emerged, Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed it as “nothing big” and said the general public wouldn’t be impressed.

“I have always seen my mother sweeping the floor at home. The general public won’t be impressed. This is nothing big. How can a woman sweeping the floor be news? Why are you defaming your mother? The way she (Priyanka) is sweeping is also not right,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Priyanka Gandhi was detained at a guest house in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week following an attempt to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violent clashes.

