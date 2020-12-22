Top StoriesNational

“I Gave ‘Go Corona Go’ Slogan, Now Cases Subsiding” – Athawale

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said that the slogan “Go Corona Go” which he gave earlier on February is showing its power, and the cases are subsiding due to the same. He also said that the vaccine for the virus will be available within a month or two.

“COVID-19 vaccine will be available in a month or two. I gave the slogan ‘go corona go’ on February 20, and now the cases are subsiding. It will remain for 6-7 months, ultimately it will have to go away,” he said.

Athawale coined the slogan “Go Corona Go” back in February which caught the attention of netizens. The video went viral on social media with countless memes being made on it.

Related News

Sivasagar: 13-Year Old Minor Strangled To Death

Hagrama Mohilary To Receive Cabinet-Level Security

UK Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive in Delhi, Chennai

Arunachal: 2 OIL Employees Abducted from Changlang

The union minister himself had tested positive for coronavirus and has since recovered.

Furthermore, a total of 1,00,75,116 cases so far have been reported in India. 19,556 new cases were reported on Monday. As of now, there are 2,92,518 active cases, and 96,36,487 have recovered. 1,46,111 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

You might also like
National

Domestic Airlines Likely to Increase Capacity by 75%

National

AIIMS To Study Cause of AES

Regional

“I regret wasting 25 years with Congress”: HBS

National

PCB Declares Public Health Emergency in Delhi

National

Three sisters found dead in Mandavali, probe ordered

Top Stories

Villagers Kill Man After He Murders Another Person

Comments
Loading...