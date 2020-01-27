I never supported Sharjeel Imam: Hiren Gohain

Amid the controversy over his remarks on Sharjeel Imam’s statement against the amended citizenship act and NRC, literary critic Hiren Gohain on Monday made it clear that he never supported Sharjeel Imam.

“I never supported Sharjeel Imam. I said that Sharjeel’s statement comes out of emotion but it is not acceptable”, Hiren Gohain.

Imam was heard saying in an audio clip that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson, as Bengalis – both Hindus and Muslims – are being killed or put into detention centres.

“I didn’t hear his statement earlier and Sharjeel’s statement is quite sentimental; so I didn’t label him as traitor”, Gohain said.

‘Not-acceptable’ doesn’t mean extending ‘support’: Gohain added.

“If someone violates the law for sedition, he must be punishable. Court can declare a person as ‘traitor’, not me, Gohain emphasized.

Sharjeel – a former JNU student came in limelight for a speech he delivered on the AMU campus on January 16 against the amended citizenship act and NRC.

 “I am being victimised for the statement that was twisted and taken out of context by propaganda machine”, Gohain said.

