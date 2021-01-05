I support Grand Alliance, Not with AIUDF: Abdul Khaleque

Reacting to the alliance with AIUDF, Congress leader Abdul Khaleque said that Badruddin Ajmal wants alliance ahead of the assembly polls and this is not a new thing.

Speaking to reporters, Khaleque said, “I have objection only with the alliance with AIUDF, the grand alliance is a different chapter. It’s upto them whether AIUDF comes in grand alliance or not.”

Reacting on aggressive campaign of BJP, Khaleque said that Congress’s aim is not to campaign aggressively but to uproot BJP. He also claimed that they will get more than 65 seats in 2021 pollls.

Speaking on the losing of the leader of opposition post by Debabrata Saikia, Khaleque said that it is not logical to withdraw the post. The notification of the acting secretary is illogical and that he has done it under the pressure of the government.

