I-T Dept Raids Properties Of Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu

By Pratidin Bureau
51

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film producer Vikas Bahl and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai.

According to ANI, searches took place at nearly 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including premises linked to a talent agency as well as Phantom Films, co-promoted by Anurag Kashyap and producer Vikas Bahl, and producer Madhu Mantena, who is also linked to the production house.

As per reports, charges of tax evasion have been brought against the now-dissolved film production company. 

Notably, both Anurag and Taapsee are known to be vocal about their criticism of the government.

