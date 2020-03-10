IAF Aircraft Brings 58 Indians Back from Covid19-hit Iran

A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday brought back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran, said an official. The aircraft, C-17 Globemaster was sent to Tehran on Monday evening to bring back the Indians.

Around 2,000 Indians are living in Iran which has witnessed increasing numbers of covid-19 cases in the last few days.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a tweet said, “The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission completed. On to the next.”

In an earlier tweet, he said, “The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon.”

“Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there (sic),” Jaishankar added.

The aircraft landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and were taken to a medical facility.

According to latest reports, 237 people have died of novel coronavirus in Iran while the number of positive cases stands at around 7,000.