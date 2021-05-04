Top StoriesWorld

IAF Airlifts 450 Oxygen Cylinders From UK, Reaches India

By Pratidin Bureau
An Indian Air Force aircraft, carrying 450 oxygen cylinders each of capacity 46.6 litres from the United Kingdom, reached Chennai early on Tuesday morning.

According to Chennai Customs, they completed all customs clearances within fifteen minutes as soon as the first batch of cylinders reached the Chennai International Airport.

“Indian Air Force flight carrying the first batch of 450 oxygen cylinders from the UK, landed in Chennai International Airport early this morning. Chennai Customs completed all customs clearances within fifteen minutes,” said Chennai Customs.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed gratitude to UK and tweeted: “Showcasing the potential of partnership to fight the pandemic. An IAF aircraft carrying 450 oxygen cylinders arrives in Chennai (India). Grateful to UK for the support.”

On Monday, IAF had airlifted the first batch of 900 oxygen cylinders offered by the British Oxygen Company. The British Oxygen Company has offered 5,000 oxygen cylinders to India to help the country in its fight against the rapidly spreading second wave of COVID-19.

The United Kingdom on Sunday (local time) had announced that it will be sending additional 1,000 ventilators from the UK’s surplus supply to Indian hospitals as part of its commitment to support India’s fight against the second wave of coronavirus. (ANI)

