IAF Chopper Crash: 2 Ambulances Carrying the Mortal Remains Meet with Minor Accident

Two ambulances carrying the mortal remains of IAF chopper crash that took place on Wednesday near Coonoor at Tamil Nadu met with a minor accident today.

The accident took place when the bodies of 13 victims including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were being transported to Sulur airbase from the MRC Barracks square in the Nilgiris in a convoy.

The ambulance carrying the bodies of the victim hit another ambulance moving in front of it. The bodies then shifted to other ambulance immediately.

