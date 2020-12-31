IAF Launch Choppers To Douse Dzukou Valley Wildfire

In a recent development on Thursday, based on the requisition by the Nagaland government the Eastern Air Command (EAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Shillong has launched a Mi-17V5 helicopter to assist in the battle against the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley 2-3 days back.

“The helicopter is equipped with Bambi Bucket for fire fighting in Dzukou Valley near Kohima,” informed Defence PRO (Shillong) Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh took to his twitter to inform that the fire has already crossed Mount ESIi, the highest peak of Manipur. “The fire has spread quite extensively and caused serious damage on this part of mountain range. The Fire service, Forest official and volunteers are reaching the site,” he added.

Conducting an arial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley 2-3 days back. The fire has spread quite extensively and caused serious damage on this part of mountain range. The Fire service, Forest official and volunteers are reaching the site. pic.twitter.com/aP78lI130N — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

“Taking serious view of the wildfire at Dzuko valley, having a personal arial survey of the situation, sending more personnel to the spot and seeking help from concerned authorities to stop the spread of the fire and save the deep forest portion of the valley” he further added.

Taking serious view of the wildfire at Dzuko valley, having a personal arial survey of the situation, sending more personnel to the spot and seeking help from concerned authorities to stop the spread of the fire and save the deep forest portion of the valley. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/WK9IVunX87 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

It may be stated that a massive wildfire has been reported from the famed Dzukou Valley located on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, causing damage to the environment on Tuesday.