IAF Pilot Killed After MiG-21 Bison Meets Accident

A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the IAF said.

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter.

It said Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

“A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India,” the IAF said.