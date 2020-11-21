IAS Officer Returns Home To Help Father Run His Paan Shop

In times when parents are abandoned by their children due to the “rush of life” as they say it, meet Rahul Gupta, an IAS officer who returned home to help his aging father who runs a small paan shop in Sivasagar.

Since last few days, Gupta was seen day and night selling paan and other stuff in his father’s shop, Janata Paan Bhandar,in Sivasagar’s Dolmukh Chariali. Locals have praised his act of kindness towards his father, who helped him study and pursue his dreams even though times were tough. His father, Om Prakash Gupta, has been in this business since 50 years and is his only source of income. He fed, clothed and provided education to his two sons through this very paan shop.

After completing his high school and graduation, Rahul travelled to Delhi and enrolled himself in the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University where he completed his MA. During his tenure there, he successfully cleared his UPSC exam in the first try itself and became and an IAS officer. He is currently working as a Deputy Commissioner in Sonitpur district.

Not forgetting his roots, Rahul came back to his hometown to help out his father in his business during tough times as it was where it all started for him, his dreams; his ideals.

Rahul has shown what it means to be a grounded man. Being in a high position has not changed his stance towards reality. In times when children abandon their parents giving excuses of time saying how ‘busy their lives are in this fast moving world’, Rahul has proven otherwise. Kindness goes a long way.

Last year, Rahul secured 286th position in the UPSC examination. The success story of the son of a paan shop owner has caught the attention of the masses.